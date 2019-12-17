City working to bring Dairy Queen to Columbia

Work is continuing to progress on the proposed Dairy Queen location in Columbia, according to a press release from the City of Columbia.

“We have been informed that the work is progressing and they are hoping to be in our town soon,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots.

“Fourteen Foods appreciates the hospitality and on-going communication with the City of Columbia,” said Justin Kraus, Chief Investment Officer with Fourteen Foods in Minnesota.

Hoots also extends appreciation to Adair County realtor Elliot Burton for working with the city on this project.

More details will be announced at a later date.