Clifton Davis McGaha, Jr., 83, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at T. J. Health Columbia. He was born in Adair County to the late Clifton and Bessie Hughes McGaha.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Clarice Burton McGaha and two siblings Basil Dabney and Nell Rooks and a special friend Adrian Conover.

Mr. McGaha was the former Adair County Sheriff and a member of the Adair County Jaycees, Hill & Valley Saddle Club and Hood Masonic Lodge #839.

Survivors include three children Russ McGaha (Barbara), Sandra New (Tommy) and Jan Leischner (Tim Horstman) all of Columbia, KY; seven grandchildren Ashley Froedge (Frankie), Misty Torres (Mario), Shannon Fowles (Carl Rowe), Jason Pendleton (Kelli), Landon Leischner (Felicia), Kyle Leischner and Aland Leischner; 13 great-grandchildren; a special friend Charlie Lloyd of Columbia and his K-9 companion Blue.

Mr. McGaha chose cremation and a memorial service will be 1:00pm Friday at the Bryant Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.