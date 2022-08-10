Coe tabbed to take over boys’ golf

This story originally appeared in the July 28 issue of the Community Voice. For your own subscription, call 270-384-9454.

Nick Coe has played golf just about since he could walk. He played in high school and still plays competitively on weekends around the region. The sport is very important to him.

That’s one of, if not the main reason, Coe jumped at the chance to take over the boys’ golf team at Adair County High School. Athletics Director Craig Biggs made the announcement last week .

“I had always been interested in the job, but I had never really kept up with when the job was posted,” Coe said. “(Principal) Chad Parnell and Craig Biggs reached out and asked if this was something I would be interested in. I said absolutely. .”

Coe teaches in the school district and coaches the swim team.

His love for golf comes honestly as Coe said he would follow his father and grandfather around the fairways when he was younger.

“I wanted to be out there too,” he said. “It also didn’t hurt there was a big swimming pool at the golf course we played at. So, if we got tired of playing, we would go swim, hang out a little bit, then go play some more.”

Coe began preseason practice on July 15. Currently, 15 players are on the roster. That’s a bigger roster than Adair County has had in a long time.

“For the last couple of years, it has been a little rough for our golf program,” Coe said. “I think we kind of needed some structure to it. We want to get the kids out and get them motivated.”