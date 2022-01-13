Columbia man arrested for heroin

Charles Alex Tooley of Columbia was arrested Tuesday at the FiveStar on Jamestown Street after Columbia Police officers found him slumped over the wheel of a parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency responders brought Tooley to. After speaking to him, it was determined he was under the influence, and was placed into custody after being found to be in possession of suspected narcotics.

Tooley, 27, has been charged with DUI, first degree and possession of a controlled substance, heroin.

CPD Officer Josh Durbin was the arresting officer. He was assisted on the scene by officer Joey Keith.