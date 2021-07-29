Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Columbia man arrested on drug charges

by

jailAllan Crouch of Columbia was arrested on drug charges Monday during a traffic stop on Hwy. 80 West.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated a stop with Crouch and, during the interview, Perkins suspected illegal narcotics were in the vehicle. Columbia Police Sgt. Evan Burton and K9 Matt responded to assist and officer Matt gave a positive indicator.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Crouch is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.