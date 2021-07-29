Columbia man arrested on drug charges

Allan Crouch of Columbia was arrested on drug charges Monday during a traffic stop on Hwy. 80 West.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenny Perkins initiated a stop with Crouch and, during the interview, Perkins suspected illegal narcotics were in the vehicle. Columbia Police Sgt. Evan Burton and K9 Matt responded to assist and officer Matt gave a positive indicator.

A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Crouch is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.