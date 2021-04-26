Columbia man arrested on drug charges

Jeremy Tucker of Columbia was arrested April 21 on heroin and methamphetamine charges after law enforcement investigated a suspicious vehicle.

At 6:19 p.m., Adair County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten stopped a 2010 Kia passenger vehicle on Highway 55 south. Staten made contact with Tucker, 37, and found he was driving on a suspended license and suspected heroin and methamphetamine were, along with drug paraphernalia, found in the car.

Tucker was arrested and is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, heroin; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; wanton endangerment, first degree; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Staten was assisted on the stop by Columbia Police Officers Gary Roy and Evan Burton.