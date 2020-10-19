Adair County Community Voice

Columbia man faces multiple drug charges

George Tom Polston, 58, Columbia, is facing multiple drug charges after being stopped by Adair County Sheriff’s deputies Oct.16 at approximately 10:39 p.m.

Reports show Polston was operating a 2007 Volvo on KY Hwy. 80, about nine miles east of Columbia. He was pulled over by Deputy Joey Keith and K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin and Nitro.

Deputies suspected there were illegal drugs in the vehicle and Nitro had a positive hit indicator for illegal substances. As a result a search was conducted. Officers seized over 5 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $1,500. They also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Polston faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, first degree; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree methamphetamine, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He is lodged in the Adair County Jail.

The Kentucky State Police assisted at the scene.