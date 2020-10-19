Columbia man faces multiple drug charges

George Tom Polston, 58, Columbia, is facing multiple drug charges after being stopped by Adair County Sheriff’s deputies Oct.16 at approximately 10:39 p.m.

Reports show Polston was operating a 2007 Volvo on KY Hwy. 80, about nine miles east of Columbia. He was pulled over by Deputy Joey Keith and K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin and Nitro.

Deputies suspected there were illegal drugs in the vehicle and Nitro had a positive hit indicator for illegal substances. As a result a search was conducted. Officers seized over 5 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine with a street value of over $1,500. They also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Polston faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, first degree; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree methamphetamine, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He is lodged in the Adair County Jail.

The Kentucky State Police assisted at the scene.