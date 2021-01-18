Columbia man facing felony drug charges

Joseph Turner, 58, of Columbia was arrested Jan. 14 on felony drug charges after a traffic stop approximately 10 miles north of town in the Coburg Community.

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Durbin initiated the stop of Turner in his 1999 Dodge truck around 5:02 a.m.

During the stop, Durbin determined there was probably cause to believe there were narcotics in the vehicle. While searching, Durbin found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Turner was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of controlled substance, first degree methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia

The case remains under investigation.