The Columbia Police Department arrested an Indiana man for trafficking Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, after initially being called to TJ Health Columbia for a possible drug overdose.
After officers spoke with subjects at the hospital, a welfare check was conducted at a residence on Creekbend Drive just outside of the city limits. Once contact was made, a male subject was found to be in possession of a large quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers also seized a firearm located on scene.
Zeke Smith, 22, of Columbus, Ind. was taken into custody and has been charged with drug paraphernalia as well as trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5 lbs; a class D felony.
Officer Elliot Smith was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by Officers Joey Keith and Trevor Foster.
Columbia PD Make Trafficking Arrest
