Columbia Police arrest Adair man on drug charges and resisting arrest

In the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Columbia Police were dispatched to IGA on Jamestown Street on report of a male subject behaving strangely.

Upon arrival, the responding officer spoke with employees who stated the party had been in and out of the store for over an hour and was currently locked in a bathroom.

Contact was made with the male and after he was escorted outside, he was asked if he had anything illegal in his possession at which time the party took off his hat and began to feel around the inside rim of it.

He then attempted to walk away when a small baggie fell out his hat, but he was again detained and placed into custody after again attempting to break away from the officer.

There was also suspected marijuana located in the subject’s socks.

Patrick Stewart, 40, of Columbia was placed into custody and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Columbia Police Officer Drew Conn was the arresting officer.