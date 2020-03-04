Columbia Police Dept. now offers drug tip line

The Columbia City Police Department is implementing a tip line for the community. The tip line will be utilized so that citizens in Columbia can have a confidential way to report any type of drug issues in our town.

“The Columbia City Police Department is committed to having a safe environment for our families,” said Columbia Police Chief Jason Cross.

The drug tip line number is 270-378-2259. The last four digits are in recognition of Cally Paige McFall, daughter of Stacey Wilson. Wilson will be funding the tip line for the city.

This tip line is another addition to the department as they focus on activity in Columbia. The city recently received a grant through USDA for an educational vehicle that will be used for drug education at local activities and in the school system.

“We have also started a drug task force,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “Our priority is a safe community for all,” she noted.

Officer Evan Burton will be responsible for the dedicated line for the Columbia City Police Department. For further information on the tip line, please contact the Columbia Police Department