Columbia Police investigating Russell Road break-ins

The Columbia Police Department is investigating what is believed to be related break-ins on Russell Road within the last seven days.

Beginning on Monday, April 6, a local business was the victim of a burglary while it was closed.

On Monday, April 13, a neighboring business was again the target of one individual attempting to force entry before fleeing when a security alarm was triggered.

After observing camera footage, the subject appeared to have come from the vicinity of Carrie Bolin Drive and Hanley Lane on foot and walking behind the office buildings to avoid Russell Road.

If anyone has any information leading to identifying the party please notify Columbia Police by Adair County 911 or by calling the Columbia Police Department directly at 270-384-4119.