Columbia receives $50,000 Hometown Grant for fairgrounds

The city of Columbia has received one of 25 Hometown Grants from T-Mobile to jumpstart community development projects. The grant will go towards building an arena at the Adair County Fairgrounds on Industrial Park Road.

The arena will host multiple uses including community and 4H agricultural education events.

“We are honored to have received this Hometown Grant from T-Mobile,” said Amanda Page, treasurer of the Adair County Fair Board. “This will help immensely to further develop our grounds. I also want to thank our community leaders who provided letters of support to T-Mobile for our request.”

“We are extremely excited for the prospect of development that this grant from T-Mobile brings to the local Adair County Fair Association,” said Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots.

Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25 million, five-year initiative to support the people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart important new community development projects. Hometown Grants are provided every quarter to up to 25 towns. Every small town with a population of less than 50,000 people with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Hometown Grants are part of the Un-Carrier’s massive 5-year commitment announced in April 2021 to bring 5G to rural America, open hundreds of new stores and support economic development in small towns by providing $25 million in funding.

