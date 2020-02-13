Columbia Walmart donates to Adair County Fair

Columbia Walmart donated $800 to the Adair County Fair, which was part of a community grant. These funds were donated to help with the fair’s Christmas basket program that assist over 150 people this past Christmas. Recently the fair has also received assistance from Glen and Daniel Turner with GAT Trucking in hauling gravel and Clinton Garrison with skid steer work on the new ground, all at no charge.

If anyone would like to donate or assist the Adair County Fair, contact Anthony Brockman at 270-634-4446 or any fair member.

Front row (from left) Jennifer Carter, Amanda Page, Sam Scharbrough with Walmart, and Anthony Brockman. Back row (from left) Dan Held and Benjamin Coffey.