Columbia woman airlifted after collision

Hailey Melton, 24, of Columbia was airlifted to the University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington last week after a single-car collision.

On Nov. 4, Adair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of an injury vehicle collision on Acree Road, nine miles east of Columbia. Upon arrival the vehicle was overturned.

The preliminary investigation showed Melton was driving a 2005 Buick and failed to negotiate a curve and dropped off the roadway. In an attempt to recover, the vehicle over-corrected and left the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Melton, along with passengers Amber Melton and four juvenile children, was treated at the scene by Adair County EMS and transferred to TJ Health of Columbia. Hailey Melton was then flown by helicopter to Lexington.

Adair County Chief Deputy Justin Cross was assisted on the scene by the Columbia/Adair County Fire Department and the Kentucky State Police.