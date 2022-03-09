Comer helps Postal Service Reform Act pass Senate

WASHINGTON —Today, Rep. James Comer, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, issued the following statements after the Senate passed the historic Postal Service Reform Act in a bipartisan vote of 79-19:

“With today’s Senate vote, postal reform has been signed, sealed, and delivered to the American people. All Americans, whether they live in rural communities or big cities, rely on the Postal Service, so it’s in everyone’s interest to see it succeed in this mission,” said Ranking Member Comer.

“The bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act, coupled with Postmaster General DeJoy’s reform plan, modernizes USPS to ensure it operates like a 21st century business that provides reliable service to the American people. I’m proud of the bipartisan work Chairwoman Maloney and I have accomplished and look forward to the bill becoming law.”

The Postal Service’s financial condition has been deteriorating over the past decade due to a number of factors. The provisions included in the Postal Service Reform Act are critical to helping the Postal Service remain financially viable and ensuring it provides the high quality of service Americans expect and deserve. These provisions include Medicare integration, repealing a requirement for the Postal Service to pre-fund retiree health benefits, increased transparency of delivery service, reporting on Postal Service operations and finances, a requirement that the Postal Service deliver mail six days per week, and other matters.

“The Postal Service Reform Act now goes to the President’s desk for signature,” said Chairwoman Maloney. “The bill’s historic bipartisan votes in both the House and the Senate are proof that preserving and strengthening the Postal Service transcends political parties. I am proud to have worked hand-in-hand with Ranking Member Comer, Chairman Peters, and Ranking Member Portman to save the Postal Service. I am confident that this historic reform will help the Postal Service to serve all Americans for generations to come.”

On February 8, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Postal Service Reform Act in a bipartisan vote of 342-92.

Committee Members Reps. Gerald E. Connolly, Virginia Foxx, Stephen F. Lynch, and Brenda L. Lawrence contributed substantially to the development of the Postal Service Reform Act.

The following groups have endorsed the bill: The Greeting Card Association; Keep Us Posted; the National Association of Postal Supervisors; Sylvamo; Amazon; Hallmark Cards; the National Rural Letter Carrier Association; National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE); National Postal Mail Handlers Association; Publishers Clearing House; the Vermont Country Store; King Arthur Flour; Gardener’s Supply Company; National Association of Letter Carriers; American Postal Workers Union; Package Shipping Association; United Postmasters and Managers of America; Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service; American Catalog Mailers Association; American Forest & Paper Association; Association of National Advertisers; Envelope Manufacturers Association;

Major Mailers Association; MailersHub; National Association of Presort Mailers; National Newspaper Association; National Postal Policy Council; National Retail Federation; News Media Alliance; Printing United Alliance; Retail Industry Leaders Association; Saturation Mailers Coalition; The Package Coalition and BCC Software.