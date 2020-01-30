Community Voice, Burton earn awards from their peers

The Adair County Community Voice took home General Excellence awards in advertising and news during the annual convention of the Kentucky Press Association.

In addition, editor and owner Sharon Burton was the recipient of the prestigious Lewis Owens Community Service Award, presented by the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In the Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contest, the Voice earned second place overall General Excellence in the Weekly 3 category for its news coverage.

The Voice earned four first place awards.

Sharon Burton received first place for her weekly column, One Voice, as well as first place for best enterprise/analytical story for her coverage of the death of 5-week-old Dakota DeMott. Burton also swept the category, taking home first, second and third, with her coverage of Casey’s Law and a mother’s loss of her daughter to a drug overdose.

Burton, assistant editor Anna Buckman and production manager Mindy Yarberry earned a first place award for best investigative story or series for their collective work on the “Cost of Addiction” series.

The Community Voice also received a first place for best use of social media or multi-media because of its live, online coverage of political forums prior to the 2018 General Election.

Buckman received second place for best general news picture and third place for best breaking news picture. She also received a second place award for best feature story for sharing Greg Thomas’s liver transplant story and a third place award for best business/agribusiness story for her coverage of Allison Brockman’s poultry operation.

Toni Humphress earned a third place award in the best breaking news coverage category for her coverage after Kaitlyn Grant discovered a toddler by the side of the roadway. Diana Withers earned a third place award for her sports photography.

Mindy Yarberry earned a third place award for her front-page designs, bringing the number of news awards to 13 to earn second place in General Excellence.

ADVERTISING AWARDS

The Voice earned 15 awards in the Advertising Excellence contest presented last Thursday night, including a first place for the 2019 high school graduation magazine.

First place awards were also received for an advertisement for 313 Maple sold by Beth Holmes and designed by Diana Withers and an advertisement for Chris Janes Furniture sold by Beth Holmes and designed by Mindy Yarberry.

Overall, the Voice earned 15 awards in 10 different categories, with Beth Holmes being recognized individually 10 times for her sales efforts. Designer Diana Withers was recognized eight times for her ad designs and Mindy Yarberry was recognized eight times. The entire staff received one first place and one second place award for various special sections.

Based on the number of awards won, the Voice earned third place in overall General Excellence in the Weekly 3 category for advertising.

LEWIS OWENS AWARD

Burton received the Lewis Owens Community Service Award from Lexington Herald-Leader editor and general manager Peter Baniak during the Friday luncheon, which included the changing of the guard for Kentucky Press Association.

The Lexington Herald-Leader presents the award to one individual for outstanding community journalism.

Owens is publisher emeritus of the Herald-Leader and has provided years of service to his community and service organizations and to Kentucky’s newspaper industry. He was president of the Kentucky Press Association in 1984.

At Friday’s luncheon, Jay Nolan, publisher of the Nolan Group newspapers and the Mountain Advocate, ended his term as president and handed the gavel to Jeff Jobe, owner of Jobe Publishing.

Burton, publisher of the Voice, is president elect.

Regina Catlett, co-owner of The Sebree Banner and The Sturgis News, is vice president. Dennis Brown, publisher of the Lewis County Herald, is treasurer.