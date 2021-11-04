County holding community disposal events

Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan and the fiscal court will be hosting two community events designed to dispose of hazardous waste and electronic devices.

A collection event for household hazardous waste will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Road Department offices on Service Rd.

Some of the items to be collected include aerosol cans, batteries, antifreeze, motor oil, paint, gasoline, corrosives, propane tanks, paper, insecticides, bulbs, and pool chemicals.

The E-Scrap event for used electronic devices will be Nov. 15-19, with bins available also at the Road Department offices.

Some of the acceptable items are computers, cameras, printers, servers, speakers, fax machines, circuit boards, modems, routers/hubs, circuit boards, telephones, television cable boxes, shredders and televisions.

For more information, contact Cowan’s office at 270-384-4703.