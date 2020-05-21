COVID-19 testing sites available throughout Adair County

Multiple locations in Adair County are providing COVID-19 testing.

Hours vary, so contact each location individually to learn details.

First Choice Immediate Care can be contacted at 270-384-9981, Adair Family Medical Center at 270-384-2777 and New Path Medical Center at 270-384-0233.

Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Shawn Crabtree stated that opening businesses will cause more cases and they will try to balance businesses being open and the case rate before cases overwhelm the healthcare system.

Local government offices, funeral homes and retail are taking precautions seriously after reopening this week.

The City of Columbia urges the public to still pay bills online, mail, by phone at 270-384-2501 or through their deposit box. If coming inside to pay or for other business, please make appointments with them beforehand.

County offices within the Adair County Annex are not re-opening until June 1 in accordance with the Adair County Judicial Center, which will be allowed to gradually resume in-person court services that day.

Although the federal court overruled Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order about holding in-person church services, LCDHD advices to not go full steam ahead with them.

Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman said that while they believe that the right to religion is protected and is important, they encourage churches to not meet until they feel they can do so safely.

Guidance for churches generated by the governor’s office is available at the district’s website at www.lcdhd.org by clicking on the COVID-19 banner, scrolling to the bottom of the page and selecting the link for guidance for places of worship.

Spillman said the district and state health departments recommend churches still meet alternatively over Internet or drive in services.

LCDHD warned the district to beware of a scam where someone calls pretending to be the LCDHD and offering supplemental insurance. Crabtree stated that no one really from the LCDHD or a local health department would ask for private information and the only thing they would call about is for contact investigating and asking someone to quarantine.