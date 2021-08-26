Coy England, 78, of Edmonton, KY died Wednesday, August 25, 2021, and his wife Geneva Dickson England, 75, of Edmonton, KY died Monday, August 23, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Coy was born on February 1, 1943 in Barren County to the late Roy and Cecil Moore England, and Geneva was born on December 1, 1945 in Barren County to the late Carl and Lucille Sexton Dickson.

Coy and Geneva were members of Penicks Chapel United Baptist Church. They were Christian inspirations to all who knew them and their faith was strong for all to see. They enjoyed attending church and spending time with their family and friends, and especially their dog “Huleo”.

They are survived by a daughter Teresa England Harris (Ricky) of Edmonton, KY; a granddaughter Ashley Wilson (Cameron) of Edmonton, KY; Geneva’s two sisters Judy Dickson Grider (Billy) and Loretta Dickson Pennington (Elbert) both of Breeding, KY; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by his uncle Aim England and her brother Cecil Dickson.

A joint funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Moore Cemetery. A walk-thru visitation will be on Monday, August 30, 2021 from 3-8 p.m. and will continue on Tuesday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Danny Dickson and Bro. Jim Blair will be officiating and pallbearers will be Michael Woodson, Kevin Wilson, Howard Dickson, Delaney Wilson, Terry Wilson and Dale Hayes.

The family request everyone attending wear a mask or face covering.