Creelsboro Festival set for Sept. 24

The Winding Creek Band will be the featured performer this year at the 2022 Creelsboro Festival, on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the banks of the Cumberland River.

“The Winding Creek Band is really good,” said festival spokesperson Robert Bell. “They performed at the last festival and people were talking about them coming back . It should be a good show.”

Bell, who grew up in the Creelsboro area, said the festival came up as an idea for area folks to be able to visit with some long-lost friends.

“I was sitting around one day with nothing really to do that day,” Bell said. “So, I thought we should get a committee together to start a festival, and we called ourselves the Creelsboro Memories Committee. This will be the third festival.”

The festival is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. under the big top tent with opening ceremonies. That will include some stories about the history of Creelsboro, and an expected visit from town founder “Elijah Creel.”

Games and hayrides will begin at 10:30 a.m. A video presentation called “Creelsboro and the Cumberland: A Living History” will begin at 11 a.m. at the Creelsboro Nazarene Church.

The band will take the stage at noon and the event will conclude with a long list of raffle drawings beginning at 3 p.m.

“There will be a lot of vendors at the festival, including food vendors,” Bell said. “There will be barbecue, chicken and a lot of other things to sample. If you come, you won’t get hungry and you won’t be bored.” Bell said around 1,000 people attended the last Creelsboro Festival.

“This is a great time to catch up with your friends, and that’s what it is all about,” Bell said. “You will see people you grew up with or went to school with.

“And let me tell you about how great the volunteers have been. They’re so supportive and they just want to know what they can do to help. We try to get good people involved with us because if you have good people, you’re going to have success.”