CU ranked in top 100 best regional universities

Campbellsville University ranked in top 100 best regional universities south category in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges Guide

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (09/15/2020) For the eighth year in a row, Campbellsville University has been named to the best Regional Universities in the South, according to the U.S. News & World Report rankings, which were released Sept. 14.

According to the U.S. News & World Report website to make valid comparisons, schools are grouped by academic mission into 10 distinct rankings. Regional Universities offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master’s degree programs but few, if any, doctoral programs. They ranked them in four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest and West.

Campbellsville University continues to improve with consecutive ratings in the top 100 Best Regional Universities in the South.

Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University, said, “We are pleased that the national rankings affirm Campbellsville University again in the top 100. This reflects the continued quality and professionalism that is the fabric of this institution. I salute my colleagues across all of our locations.”

CU was also ranked in Top Performers on Social Mobility Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report. Social mobility is the movement of individuals within or between social strata in a society.

“An important factor that this latest survey reveals is the impact Campbellsville University has on the social mobility of students. Our school has been recognized as a leader in helping students overcome economic and other social barriers to be successful. This is fundamental to our mission,” Carter said.

U.S. News said economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college. But U.S. News recognizes colleges and universities who are successful in educating students who otherwise would not have an opportunity in higher education.

Campbellsville University has been ranked in U.S. News’ ‘America’s Best Colleges’ for 28 consecutive years.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,900 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.

