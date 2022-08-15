Cumberland county man arrested on felony drug charges

Dallas Hayes of Burkesville was arrested on drug charges late Saturday night near Columbia.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Adair County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten and his his K-9 Nitro, along with Chief Deputy Brandon Hitch, initiated a traffic stop on a 2007 Volvo in the vicinity of Cane Valley Mill Road.

Suspected methamphetamine was found during a search of the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of Hayes, 31.

Hayes was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, first degree. methamphetamine; possession of controlled substance, first degree, drug unspecified; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Adair County Sheriff is continuing the investigation.