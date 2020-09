Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

News Release

(Columbia, Kentucky)

The new Dairy Queen will have a hiring event on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 1.

They will be hiring the following positions: crew member, cake decorator, manager, order, corter (maintenance).

Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

They will be located at the pavilion at the city park on Fairgrounds Street.