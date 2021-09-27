Dates, locations set for special election

Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer announced the times and locations Tuesday for the 2021 Special Election slated Nov. 2 for the 51st District, including Adair and Taylor counties. It is for the unexpired term for State Rep. John “Bam” Carney.

Early in-person voting for all precincts will be available Oct. 28-30 at the Courthouse Annex at 424 Public Square in Columbia. Voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. All times are Central Standard Time.

The candidates are Sarge Pollock on the Republican ticket and Eddie Rogers is running for the Democrats.

On Nov. 2, voting will be open at five different precinct locations, including Trinity United Methodist Church (2252 Campbellsville Rd.), Breeding Area Volunteer Fire Department (290 Fire Department Rd., Breeding), Knifley Area Volunteer Fire Department (6130 Elkhorn Rd., Knifley), Jim Blair Center (901 Hudson St.), and the Adair County Courthouse Annex (424 Public Square).

Absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 19.

For more information or to request an absentee ballot, call Greer at 270-384-2801 or contact her by email at lisa.greer@ky.gov.