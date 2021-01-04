David Lynn Akin, 77, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.He was born April 15, 1943, in Glens Fork, Kentucky, to the late Oris Guy and Dorothy Mae Stotts Akin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Oris Jr., Larry & Ricky Akin, Enola Grant.

David was a member and Deacon of Bethany Baptist Church and owner/operator of D&P Trucking.

Survivors include:His wife of 56 years – Pauline Feese Akin of Columbia

Four children – Jimmy Akin (Lynette) of Canton, Ohio, Beverly Akin Redmon Long (David) of Smiths Grove, Charlene Akin Pike (Jeff) of Columbia, Stacy Akin (Heather) of Columbia

12 grandchildren – Kayla Akin Garrett (Dylan), Kade Akin, Austin Allbritain, Elena Sybert all of Canton, Ohio, Rebecca Redmon (Cody McGowan) of Columbia, Emily McDowell (Brandon) of Danville, Virginia, Michael Redmon, Evan Pike, Kami Pike, Gracelynn Akin, Kinzlee Akin & Kylieanne Akin all of Columbia. One great-grandchild – Kolson Garrett of Canton, Ohio

One sister – Cathy Grant of Adolphus, KY

One brother – Glen Akin (Ramona) of Fairplay

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmie D. Cox officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Michael Redmon, Evan Pike, Kade Akin, Brandon McDowell, Dylan Garrett, Cody McGowan, Josh Brockman, Jon Brockman

Honorary: Dean Froedge, William Feese, Kenny Janes, Kenneth Bryant, Ricky Thompson, Mark Hatcher, C.J. Holt

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.grissomartin.com