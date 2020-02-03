Deadline is Friday for 20 under 30 nominations

DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, FEB. 7 FOR NOMINATIONS

There is still time to nominate your favorite person under the age of 30 who deserves recognition as an innovator.

The “20 under 30” class will recognize the success of local individuals under the age of 30 who live in or are from Adair County.

Nominations for individuals under the age of 30 years are being accepted for 10 different categories: agriculture, art and style, business/commerce, education, entertainment/music, healthcare/emergency services, multimedia, professional/services, public service and sports/athletics.

The healthcare/emergency services category is new for 2020.

Nominees can be business leaders or still be in high school. If they deserve a nomination they will be considered for one of 20 awards. Winners are recognized during a banquet held in their honor in March.

Nominations can come from anyone. Simply fill out the nomination form in this week’s edition of the Community Voice or follow the link https://communityvoice.typeform.com/to/h5oaxO

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 7.