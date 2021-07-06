Dobson arrested on multiple drug charges

Carlton Dobson, of Adair County, was arrested on multiple drug charges July 1 after Adair County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the Pellyton community, 17 miles east of Columbia.

During the search, numerous pills were located along with a large quantity of marijuana. Deputies also found 138 marijuana plants in an indoor grow operation. Dobson, 40, was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

He is being charged with cultivating marijuana over five plants, possession of a controlled substance, first degree; and possession of marijuana.

Deputy Kenny Perkins is leading the investigation and he was assisted on scene by Sheriff Josh Brockman, chief deputy Brandon Hitch and K-9 deputy Chandler Staten.