Donald Gene Burton, 79, of Columbia, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Adair County, on March 16, 1942 to the late Zack and Emma Susan Willis Burton. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mildred Jean Coffey Burton.

Mr. Burton was a member of the Bloomington Chapel Brethren in Christ Church, a former employee of the Adair County Jail and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He enjoyed junking and antiques, and always finding or making a good deal.

Survivors include a son, Michael Burton of Alabama; a grandson, Brody Walker Burton of Columbia; his former daughter-in-law, Shawna Burton of Columbia; three siblings, Phillip Burton of Florida, Harold Burton (Audrey) of Columbia, and Sue Burton of Kokomo, IN; two special friends, Doug Janes (Monica) and Donnie Curry (Leoda), and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by nine siblings, Tommy Burton, Ed Burton, Freddie Burton, Delmer Burton, Bobby Burton, Mamie Cowan, Dollie Burton, Faylene Herald and Hazel Curry.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the services at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Ralph Foster will be officiating and pallbearers will be Ralph Curry, Doug Janes, Brody Burton, Kevin Burton, Dale Cowan and Steve Curry.