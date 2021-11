Jace Cole (center) cut the ribbon earlier this week to kick off the 2021 Operation Christmas Child National Collection week at the Wheet Fellowship Hall of the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene. Pictured with Cole are Brenda Huckaby, Christine Williams, Judy Cole, Jace, Taylor Cole and Denise Fudge. National Collection Week will end Nov. 22. Individuals can drop off their boxes locally at the Columbia First Church of the Nazarene, Wheet Fellowship Hall, 1200 Jamestown St., Columbia.