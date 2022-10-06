Downtown Days schedule, Oct. 7-8

19th Annual Downtown Days

Friday, October 7, 2022

4:30 p.m. Vendor Booths Open

5 p.m. Kiddie Train Rides

5:30 p.m. – Columbia Baptist Church Corn Hole Tournament Registration – Public Square 6 p.m. No Deceit – Country – Main Stage

6 p.m. – Columbia Baptist Church Corn Hole Tournament – Public Square

7:30 p.m. County Wide – Country/Southern Rock – Main Stage

Saturday, October 8, 2022

7:30 – 9 a.m. Pancake Breakfast – Fellowship Hall – Columbia Baptist Church

8 a.m. Downtown Days Classic Car Show Registration – Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Antique Tractor, Garden Tractor, & Pedal Tractor Exhibition – 209 Burkesville Street (in front of Save-A-Lot)

8:30 a.m. Vendor Booths Open

9 a.m. Kiddie Train Rides

9 a.m. Columbia Baptist Church Dog Parade Registration – Columbia Baptist Church – 201 Greensburg Street

9 – Noon “Around The Square” Photography Contest – Viewing & Voting – Adair County Library Genealogy History & Research Center – Greensburg Street

9 – 2 p.m. Downtown Days Classic Car Show – Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot

9 a.m. Beauty Pageant Registration – Main Stage

9:30 a.m. – Columbia Baptist Church Dog Parade – Public Square

10 a.m. Beauty Pageant – Main Stage

11 – 2 p.m. Green River Rental Bouncy Houses/Inflatables – Public Square

11 – 3 p.m. 3-Trees Kid Games/Inflatable Ax Throwing – Public Square

11 – 4 p.m. Face Painting by ACHS Cheerleaders – Public Square

11 a.m. Kickin’ Kids Demonstration – Public Square

11:30 a.m. Dance Shoppe – Public Square

1 p.m. Damon’s CTA – Public Square

3 p.m. Mullet Pageant – Main Stage – Public Square

5 p.m. McBride & The Ride – Main Stage

7 p.m. Doug Stone – Main Stage