Adair County Community Voice

Thoughtful, Thorough, and Truthful News Coverage in Columbia, Kentucky

Downtown Days schedule, Oct. 7-8

by

19th Annual Downtown Days

Friday, October 7, 2022 

4:30 p.m.       Vendor Booths Open
5 p.m.             Kiddie Train Rides
5:30 p.m. –     Columbia Baptist Church Corn Hole Tournament Registration – Public Square   6 p.m.             No Deceit – Country – Main Stage
6 p.m. –          Columbia Baptist Church Corn Hole Tournament – Public Square
7:30 p.m.       County Wide – Country/Southern Rock – Main Stage

Saturday, October 8, 2022 

7:30 – 9 a.m.  Pancake Breakfast – Fellowship Hall – Columbia Baptist Church
8 a.m.             Downtown Days Classic Car Show Registration –  Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot
8 a.m.-3 p.m. Antique Tractor, Garden Tractor, & Pedal Tractor Exhibition –  209 Burkesville Street (in front of Save-A-Lot)
8:30 a.m.       Vendor Booths Open
9 a.m.             Kiddie Train Rides
9 a.m.             Columbia Baptist Church Dog Parade Registration – Columbia Baptist Church – 201 Greensburg Street
9  – Noon        “Around The Square” Photography Contest – Viewing & Voting – Adair County Library Genealogy History & Research Center – Greensburg Street
9 – 2 p.m.       Downtown Days Classic Car Show – Adair Co. Judicial Center Parking Lot
9 a.m.             Beauty Pageant Registration – Main Stage
9:30 a.m. –     Columbia Baptist Church Dog Parade – Public Square
10 a.m.           Beauty Pageant – Main Stage
11 – 2 p.m.      Green River Rental Bouncy Houses/Inflatables – Public Square
11 – 3 p.m.      3-Trees Kid Games/Inflatable Ax Throwing – Public Square
11 – 4 p.m.      Face Painting by ACHS Cheerleaders – Public Square
11 a.m.            Kickin’ Kids Demonstration – Public Square
11:30 a.m.      Dance Shoppe – Public Square
1 p.m.              Damon’s CTA – Public Square
3 p.m.             Mullet Pageant – Main Stage – Public Square
5 p.m.             McBride & The Ride – Main Stage
7 p.m.      Doug Stone – Main Stage

 

 

 