Drive Through Testing for COVID-19 Available

Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. will provide drive-through testing for COVID-19 on Friday, May 15 from 10 AM – 2 PM. Testing will be conducted from your car at the Pinewood Shopping Center in front of the First Choice Immediate Care Clinic.

Testing is open to anyone who wishes to have the test done regardless of symptoms or exposure. Although not required, those wishing to expedite the testing process may pre-register by calling the DrOnCall service at 270-384-9981 at least one hour prior to arriving at the test site. Results will be available within 48 hours following the test.

“Cumberland Family Medical is happy to provide this service to the residents of Adair and surrounding counties. It’s a quick process and may provide peace of mind for those who may not have had access to testing before,” stated Dr. Eric Loy, CEO of Cumberland Family Medical Center. “Medical providers will be on site to answer questions and make sure your test is completed properly, safely, and with full HIPAA compliance.”

Cumberland Family Medical Center, Inc. (CFMC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center network with locations in across a 25-county service area. Along with the Healthy Kids Clinics in the Adair County Schools, CFMC also operates the Adair Family Medical Center and First Choice Immediate Care in Columbia.