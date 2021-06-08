Dudgeon arrested on drug charges

Ryan Dudgeon of Campbellsville was arrested early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop near the intersection of Campbellsville Street and Oak Street.

Columbia Police Department Officer Justin Cross initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Dudgeon was driving. Upon making contact, a strong odor of marijuana was detected within the vehicle.

After Dudgeon was outside the vehicle, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. He additionally had two active warrants.

Dudgeon, 42, has been charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Cross was assisted on scene by CPD officer Josh Durbin and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Staten.