Earl Bradshaw, 81, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born May 25, 1940, in Adair County, to the late Granville and Ella Stotts Bradshaw.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Wilson Bradshaw on September 4, 2012. Earl was a member of Columbia Church of Christ, a self-employed automobile body repairman, worked at the Recycling Center and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include:

Son – Patrick (Tammy) Bradshaw of Columbia; daughters – Sandy Bradshaw and Beverly (Clay) Jones all of Columbia; sisters – Irene Pike of Campbellsville and Mildred (Bobby) Sneed of Gradyville; eight grandchildren – Josh Grant, Adam (Kelly) Grant, Emily (Jon) Billingsley, Cortney (Stephen) Edwards, Lacey (Eric) Rooks, Cameron Lee, Kaylee Warf, Mason Bradshaw; nine great-grandchildren – Madison and Brenton Billingsley, Caleb, Katie, Maddux and Jake Edwards, Macy Rooks, Tyler and Rylee Grant; and one niece – Melissa Sneed of Columbia

Funeral service was Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Dean Roach officiating; burial in Moore Cemetery.

Casket bearers: Cameron Lee, Caleb Edwards, Adam Grant, Eric Rooks, Stephen Edwards, Jon Billingsley, Brenton Billingsley, and Patrick Bradshaw.

Honorary casket bearers: Ronnie Stone, J.T. Stearns, Jimmy Long, Steven Haney, Danny Downey, Jacody Downey, Barry Morrison, Josh Caudill, L.C. Bradshaw, and Johnny Wilson.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.