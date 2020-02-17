Early morning pursuit leads to felony charges involving DUI

While on patrol at or around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, Adair County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin observed a vehicle heading westbound on the Louie B. Nunn parkway at a high rate of speed.

He confirmed and locked speed by radar at 123 mph.

He activated his lights and sirens and attempted to initiate at traffic stop, but the vehicle, a 2014 Kia, continued on in an attempt to elude deputy.

The vehicle tried to exit the parkway at the 49 mile marker at a high rate of speed.

The operator was unable to make the turn from the parkway at that speed and lost control of vehicle.

The vehicle struck earth embankment in front of the Kentucky State Police Post 15 and continued on through their fence, stopping approximately 11 feet from the building itself.

The driver was identified as Rachael Lundy, 24, of Burkesville.

She was arrested by Deputy Durbin and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of fleeing and evading police 1st degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st offense aggravated circumstances, speeding 26+ mph over limit, reckless driving, tampering with physical evidence, possession of an open alcoholic container in a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by Columbia Police Officer Adam Cravens along with KSP Trooper Allan Shirley and Sergeant Adam Likens.