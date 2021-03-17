Adair County Community Voice

Easter comes early at Summit Manor

City of Columbia officials and employees visited Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor on Wednesday morning to provide 70 Easter baskets for residents. The baskets included: eggs, coloring pages/crayons, and bunny ears. Making the presentation to the residents were: Tiffany Collins, city hall; Junior Murphy, chief of police, Mayor Pamela Hoots, Brandy Burress, Summit Manor; Kortnei Kelsay, Summit Manor; Terry Johnson, parks and recreation; Tim Smith, city street department; Jackie Chapman, city street department; and Jordan Dean, city gas department.