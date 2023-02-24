EDA project recommended for funding

Adair County has gotten word that a grant application by the Economic Development Authority has been recommended for approval.

EDA applied for up to $456,000 through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative, and EDA, the City Council and the Fiscal Court committed another $150,000 each in matching funds.

EDA received word Friday that the Site Selection Group, which served as a third-party consultant working with the Kentucky Association for Economic Development, has recommended the project to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

The Cabinet will now take the required steps to verify project eligibility and then take the steps needed to approve funding.

The grant application seeks matching funds to further develop the Green River Commerce Park

More information will be available in next week’s print edition of the Community Voice.