Edmonton man arrested in Columbia

Noah Ritchie of Edmonton was arrested Sunday without incident after his vehicle was stopped at Exit 46 on the Cumberland Parkway.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, a traffic stop was initiated when Columbia Police Officer Trevor Foster observed a vehicle weaving on the parkway. Ritchie, 30, operated the vehicle and upon contact he was observed behaving anxiously and was not cooperative with the Foster.

Ritchie was determined to be under the influence and was asked to exit the vehicle. He refused to allow a search of the vehicle, but K9 Cally was utilized and alerted on the driver’s door where suspected methamphetamine was found.

Ritchie has been charged with reckless driving, DUI, first degree; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Officer Nathan Bradshaw assisted Foster on the scene.