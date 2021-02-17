Edmonton man arrested on felony charges

Ryan Pilling, 32, of Edmonton, was arrested Tuesday night in Columbia for assaulting a police officer, a Class D felony, among other charges.

Officers from the Columbia Police Department responded to a suspicious vehicle at Kentucky State Police Post 15. Since troopers were out of county on another call, the post dispatcher contacted Adair 911 stating a male subject was in a truck in the parking lot attempting to light an unknown object on fire.

Officers responded and upon arrival made contact with Pilling, who clearly had thick smoke coming from the interior of the truck cab. Officers advised him to exit the vehicle, but he refused. After another request for him to leave the vehicle, Pilling allegedly refused again and stated he was armed.

Officers then forcibly removed Pilling from the vehicle and he began to fight with them. They were able to locate a firearm in his possession.

Pilling is facing numerous charges including public intoxication, menacing, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and assault in the third degree.

Officer Adam Cravens was the arresting officer and he was assisted on scene by officer Drew Conn, Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cross and deputy Chandler Staten.