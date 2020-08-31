Education Professional Standards Board to meet Sept. 2 via video teleconference

(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB) will meet virtually via video teleconference Sept. 2. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Through an executive order, Gov. Andy Beshear named new members to the EPSB. The board consists of 17 voting members, 15 of which are appointed consistent with KRS 161.028(2)(a)(l)-(4). The president of the Council on Postsecondary Education and the secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, or their designees, shall serve as ex officio voting members.

The governor appointed the following 15 voting members, to be confirmed by the Senate:

Carmen Souder, London; Jacqueline Mayfield, Louisville; and Melissa Conley­Salyers, Ashland, representing elementary school teachers;

Leigh Snell, Richmond; Justin Mitchell, Bowling Green; Sara Jackson Green, Lexington; and Cathy Gunn, Louisville, representing middle school teachers;

Elijah Edwards, Danville; and Lisa Rudzinski, Salvisa, representing high school teachers;

Traci Hunt, Elizabethtown; and Josh Trosper, Heidrick, representing school administrators;

Steven Scrivner, Nicholasville, representing local boards of education; and

Sherry Powers, Lexington; Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville; and Julian Vasquez-Heilig, Lexington, representing postsecondary institutions.

The Education Professional Standards Board, in full collaboration and cooperation with its education partners, promotes high levels of student achievement by establishing and enforcing rigorous professional standards for preparation, certification, and responsible and ethical behavior of all professional educators in Kentucky.

Pursuant to Executive Order 2020-243, OAG 20-05, and a memorandum issued by the Finance and Administration Cabinet dated March 16, 2020, and in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kentucky Department of Education is conducting all open meetings by video teleconference. Furthermore, members of the public will not be permitted to attend the meeting in person, but are encouraged to view the meeting at the Kentucky Department of Education’s Media Portal.

A full agenda is below:

EDUCATION PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS BOARD

Sept. 2, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

Video Teleconference Meeting

Kentucky Department of Education

Call to Order

Swearing-In of New Members

Roll Call

Approval of Consent Items Approval of June 15, 2020, EPSB Meeting Minutes Request to Offer Program at an Off-Site Location, Campbellsville University (Ms. Allison Bell) Campbellsville University Program Approval: Superintendent (Ms. Bell)

Report of the Executive Secretary Report from the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Report from the Council on Postsecondary Education Report of the Associate Commissioner Other Updates

Report of the Chair

Action Items Request to Approve Remote Student Teaching Observations for all Educator Preparation Programs for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 Semesters (Ms. Bell) Request to Approve Second Issuance of Emergency Certification for the 2020-2021 School Year (Mr. Rob Akers) Request to Approve Elementary Certification to Teach 6th Grade for the 2020-2021 School Year (Mr. Akers) Request to Approve Middle School Certification to Teach 4th Grade in the Content Area(s) for the 2020-2021 School Year (Mr. Akers) Request to Approve High School Certification to Teach Down to 5th Grade in the Content Area(s) for the 2020-2021 School Year (Mr. Akers)



Waivers 16 KAR 5:040. Request to Waive Field Experience Clock Hours Due to District Closures (Ms. Cathy Jackson) 16 KAR 5:020. Request to Waive Required GPA for Admission to an Option 6 Program for Secondary Mathematics Certification (Ms. Bell) 16 KAR 2:020. Request to Waive OCTE Renewal Requirements for Brian Priest (Ms. Crystal Hord) 16 KAR 2:020. Request to Waive OCTE Renewal Requirements for Phillip Simon (Ms. Hord) 16 KAR 4:030. Request to Waive Equivalent Certification Requirement for Out-of-State Prepared Educator Douglas Brewer (Ms. Hord) 16 KAR 4:030. Request to Waive Equivalent Certification Requirement for Out-of-State Prepared Educator Matthew Farwell (Ms. Hord) 16 KAR 6:010. Request to Waive Five Year Test Recency Requirement for Lori Gausepohl Wall (Ms. Hord) 16 KAR 4:090. Request to Waive Reissuance Requirements for Patsy McCoy (Ms. Hord)

Alternative Route to Certification Applications

Board Comments

Closed Session Review

Case Decisions

Adjournment

Next Regular Meeting:

Oct. 12, 2020