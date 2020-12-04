Educational mini-grant awarded to Adair County Farm Bureau

Louis ville, KY – Adair County Farm Bureau was honored as one of six recipients of a Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Educational Mini-Grant.

The Mini-Grant is a special project of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Women’s Program and administered through the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. One-time grants of up to $500 are offered to county Farm Bureaus on a competitive basis to help fund projects that result in increased agricultural literacy. Priority is given to those programs demonstrating a need for financial support.

In addition to Adair County Farm Bureau’s award, Mini-Grants were also given to the Farm Bureaus in Barren, Clark, Hopkins, Warren, and Wolfe counties.

