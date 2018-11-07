Election Results for Adair County

US REP.

James Comer (R), 5,624

Paul Walker (D), 1,273

District wide:

Comer, 172,165

Walker, 78,849

STATE SENATOR, 16TH DIST

George Maxwell “Max Wise (R), 5,691

Nicole Britton (write-in) 339

District wide:

Wise, 33,447

Britton, not available yet

STATE REP, 51ST DIST

John “Bam” Carney (R), 5,353

Richard Steele (write-in) 629

District wide:

Carney, 12,174

Steele, not available yet

PVA

Jeffrey Scott Neat (R), 2,954

Landon Edwards (D), 4,292

COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

Gale Burris Cowan (R), 3,964

Michael Lee Stephens (D), 3,281

COUNTY ATTORNEY

Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin (R), 6,088

Bethany Stanziano (D), 1,093

SHERIFF

Josh Brockman (R), 4,637

Harrison Moss (D), 2,705

MAGISTRATE, 1ST DIST

Harold Burton (R), 647

Lloyd Alley (I), 282

MAGISTRATE, 3RD DIST

Sammy Baker (R), 671

Matthew Hadley (D), 284

CONSTABLE, 4TH DIST

Jeff Dickson (R), 650

John G. Waddell (D), 321

JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT, 3RD DIST

Debra Hembree Lambert, 3,333

Dan Ballou, 2,091

District wide:

Lambert, 95,463

Ballou, 51,137

BOARD OF EDUCATION, 5TH DIST (UNEXPIRED TERM)

Troy Grider, 589

Michael George Payne, 568

MAYOR

Ben Arnold, 341

Pamela J Hoots, 496

Curtis Hardwick, 443

CITY COUNCIL (SIX SEATS)

Sharon Lorene Payne, 739

Mark D. Harris, 737

Ronald “Butch” Rogers, 698

Craig Dean, 697

Linda Waggener, 660

June Parson, 617

Anthony “Craig” Lasley, 604

Amy Pike, 406

Taft Neal, 250

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT (corrected from earlier version)



Yes, 3062

No, 3064

Statewide:

Yes 868,932

No, 514,440

STRAIGHT PARTY VOTES

Republican, 1554

Democrat, 407

Total number of voters in Adair County, 7457

Registered voters, 13685

