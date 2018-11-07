Election Results for Adair County

US REP.
James Comer (R), 5,624
Paul Walker (D), 1,273
District wide:
Comer, 172,165
Walker, 78,849
STATE SENATOR, 16TH DIST
George Maxwell “Max Wise (R), 5,691
Nicole Britton (write-in) 339
District wide:
Wise, 33,447
Britton, not available yet
STATE REP, 51ST DIST
John “Bam” Carney (R), 5,353
Richard Steele (write-in) 629
District wide:
Carney, 12,174
Steele, not available yet
PVA
Jeffrey Scott Neat (R), 2,954
Landon Edwards (D), 4,292
COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE
Gale Burris Cowan (R), 3,964
Michael Lee Stephens (D), 3,281
COUNTY ATTORNEY
Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin (R), 6,088
Bethany Stanziano (D), 1,093
SHERIFF
Josh Brockman (R), 4,637
Harrison Moss (D), 2,705
MAGISTRATE, 1ST DIST
Harold Burton (R), 647
Lloyd Alley (I), 282
MAGISTRATE, 3RD DIST
Sammy Baker (R), 671
Matthew Hadley (D), 284
CONSTABLE, 4TH DIST
Jeff Dickson (R), 650
John G. Waddell (D), 321
JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT, 3RD DIST
Debra Hembree Lambert, 3,333
Dan Ballou, 2,091
District wide:
Lambert, 95,463
Ballou, 51,137
BOARD OF EDUCATION, 5TH DIST (UNEXPIRED TERM)
Troy Grider, 589
Michael George Payne, 568
MAYOR
Ben Arnold, 341
Pamela J Hoots, 496
Curtis Hardwick, 443
CITY COUNCIL (SIX SEATS)
Sharon Lorene Payne, 739
Mark D. Harris, 737
Ronald “Butch” Rogers, 698
Craig Dean, 697
Linda Waggener, 660
June Parson, 617
Anthony “Craig” Lasley, 604
Amy Pike, 406
Taft Neal, 250
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT (corrected from earlier version)
Yes, 3062
No, 3064
Statewide:
Yes 868,932
No, 514,440
STRAIGHT PARTY VOTES
Republican, 1554
Democrat, 407
Total number of voters in Adair County, 7457
Registered voters, 13685
