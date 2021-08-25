Elton Tabor, age 91, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Fairplay, Kentucky died Monday, August 23, 2021. He was born to the late, William and Mary Ella Tabor on January 5, 1930 in Fairplay, Kentucky. He married Cleda Coomer in 1956, and they divorced in 1982. She survives.

Mr. Tabor is survived by his four children: Peggy Milhouse (Mark), Bonnie Bagdon (Dennis), Ricky Tabor (Ana), and Tammy Tabor (Matthew). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Sarah Milhouse, Mark Milhouse, Cedric Milhouse, Brittany Kokan, Tyler Bagdon, Alec Bagdon, Katie Summers, Michael Tabor, Matthew Tabor, and Mark Tabor. He had six great-grandchildren.

Mr. Tabor ‘s surviving siblings are his sisters: Marie Hadley, Edith Borders, Judy Morgan, Mary Bradley, Pam Hammer, Debra Pearman, Gladys McGuffin, and his brother Ricky Tabor. He was preceded in death by two sisters Aline Dietze and Ethel Williams, four brothers, Edward, Theron, Leon, and Ray Tabor, and one grandchild, Megan Bagdon.

He joined the Army in 1951, was stationed in Korea, achieved the rank of Corporal, and returned home in 1953. He worked as a machinist for Rockwell Standard, then Young, Spring and Wire, and later owned his own construction company.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday after 10 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Mark Milhouse will be officiating and pallbearers will be Michael Tabor, Matthew Tabor, Mark Tabor, Ricky Tabor, Dennis Bagdon and Mark Milhouse.

The family request that everyone attending wear a mask or face covering.