Escapees Captured, Returned to Adair

Two inmates who walked away for the Class D facility in Adair County Saturday were apprehended in Clinton County Sunday. Columbia Police Officers Jordan Dean and Jamie Cole traveled to Clinton County and returned Ryan Ellis, 26, of Nancy, and Tyler Hollan, 23, of Albany, to the Adair County Regional Jail.

Class D inmates are sentenced to serve less than five years. They often earn the opportunity to be involved in work release and are housed at the Class D minimum security facility. Before his escape, Ellis had a possible release date pending an upcoming parole hearing.