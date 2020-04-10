Faye Campbell, age 84 of Odin, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Centralia Manor.

Faye was born on October 3, 1935 in Adair County, Kentucky, the daughter of John Wesley and Elva (Hunter) Sparks. She married Bobby P. Campbell in Columbia, Kentucky in 1955 and he survived in Odin.

In addition to her husband, Faye is survived by three sons, Gerald Campbell of Salem Daryl Campbell and wife Pam of Bowling Green, KY and David Campbell and wife Angie of Centralia; four grandchildren, Ashley Moore and husband Edward, Page Gray and husband Jesse, Blake Campbell and wife Sarah and Shane Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Moore, Kylee Moore and Mallory Gray; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Keith Allen Campbell.

Faye was devoted member of the Odin First Baptist Church where she faithfully attended for over 40 years. She worked for World Color Press in the bindery and enjoyed her time spent with her co-workers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Graveside Services will be held at Paradise Cemetery in Salem with Roger Lipe officiating. Memorials can be made to Odin First Baptist Church and can be received at Crouse Funeral Home who is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.CrouseFH.com or on the funeral homes Facebook page.