FBI arrests Columbia man on child pornography charge

A Columbia man has been arrested by the FBI and is accused of distributing child pornography through a social messaging app.

Matthew Ross Mouser was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 8 after being interviewed by an FBI agent, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Bowling Green.

An affidavit filed to request a search warrant states that Mouser began messaging with an “online covert employee” of the FBI on June 3 using the Kik mobile messaging app, an app known to be popular with sexual predators.

During messages that took place from June 3 through June 28, Mouser sent the agent two photos involving the sexual abuse of a 4-year-old female.

According to the document, Mouser stated in the messaging conversation that he raped the child. He said he was also considering the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old male child.

The FBI says that Mouser sent the agent his own photograph and his phone number. The photo was identical to a photo on Mouser’s Facebook page and the phone number and an IP address used for sending the messages traced back to Mouser.

During the interview, Mouser reportedly told agents that his statements in the messaging app were only fantasy.

Mouser is currently charged with the distribution of child pornography and in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service. He is scheduled for a detention hearing in Bowling Green on Monday, Sept. 13.

Mouser has been a coach with the youth football league in Adair County. The league issued a statement on social media on Wednesday stating that they were made aware of a situation concerning some legal issues of one of their coaches.

“We want our players, parents and the community to know that we acted immediately and have cut ties with this coach. We want everyone to know once we were made aware we acted in an intentional manner to ensure our players are safe and in good hands. Thanks for your continued support of ACYF!”