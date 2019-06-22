FBI searching for fugitive last known to be in Smiths Grove

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisville Field Office, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating fugitive Bryan D. Conley.

On June 21, 2019, Conley removed his court mandated ankle monitoring device near Smiths Grove, Kentucky on Interstate 65. Conley had previously been released while awaiting trial on interstate threatening communications charges stemming from his January 2019 arrest. Conley had attempted to ransom the parents of a woman from Tennessee. On the day of his flight from justice, Conley was to appear in U.S. District Court.

A federal arrest warrant has now been issued for Conley, and the FBI is actively searching for Conley. Conley is believed to be traveling in a 2008 Gray Ford Fusion with Texas plate FSF-2018. Conley has ties to Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio.

Anyone having information on Conley’s whereabouts is asked to call FBI Louisville at (502) 263-6000 or your local FBI field office.