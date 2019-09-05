Fifteen-month-old boy drowns in pond in Marion County

Lebanon, KY (September 5, 2019) – On September 3rd, 2019, at approximately 11:00 AM EST, Kentucky State Police Post 15 responded to a residence on Helm Schoolhouse Road in Lebanon regarding a one year old child who had went missing from a residential daycare and was located in a nearby pond. The victim, Lincoln Spalding, was transported to Spring View Hospital by EMS and pronounced deceased by the Marion County Coroner. Detective Kenny Brown is investigating along with Social Services Special Investigations Division and the Inspector Generals Office.