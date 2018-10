FRIDAY, OCT 19

6 P.M.

US CONGRESSMAN, DISTRICT 1 (Both candidates confirmed)

James Comer* (R) and Paul Walker (D)

6:45 P.M

MAYOR Candidates Curtis Hardwick*, Pamela Hoots and Ben Arnold

7:30 P.M.

COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE Candidates Michael Lee Stephens* and Gale Burris Cowan

SEND QUESTIONS TO snburton@duo-county.com or call the Wave during the forums at 270-384-7979. You will remain anonymous.