March 4, 2021

The Adair County Fire Department responded Wednesday night to 484 Slick Rock Road West to a residential house fire. Alarm time was 7:52 p.m. Upon arrival the home was fully engulfed in fire and was a total loss. Property owner was Alvin Stotts. There were 31 firemen on this response. – Donald Hare, Adair County Fire Department Media Relations